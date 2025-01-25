× Expand courtesy Andrew Rynning Andrew Rynning hosting Capitol Comedy Hour. Andrew Rynning

media release: Capitol Comedy Hour is a live late-night style comedy show, right here in Madison! Think classic Conan O'Brien, David Letterman, and Craig Ferguson with a modern twist. We've got it all - wild characters, funny videos, current events, and standup comedy from some of the funniest performers in the country.

Hosted by Andrew Rynning, with Matt Jordan providing live piano. Standup comedy from Justin Mays, Alecia Alstaetter, and more.

8:30 PM Doors, 9PM show. $15 tickets available via the linked website!