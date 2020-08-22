Capitol East Soccer Club Fundraiser

to

Biergarten at Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: A portion of proceeds benefits the Capital East Soccer Club.

CapEast Soccer Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit youth soccer club based in the east side of Madison, Wisconsin, serving over 600 players in the under-6 through under-19 (K-12) age groups.

Learn more: https://www.capitaleastsoccer.com

