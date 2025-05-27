Capitol Lobby Day

media release: On Tuesday, May 27, WISDOM will join with Citizen Action of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Public Education Network and others to demand a State Budget that meets Wisconsin's needs and the priorities of Wisconsinites.

Wisconsin needs a budget that:

Closes the Green Bay Correctional Institution WITHOUT building a new prison;

Expands BadgerCare (while saving Wisconsin taxpayers $1.5 billion!)

Properly funds Public Schools, especially Special Education.

Governor Evers needs to make clear that he will veto any budget that doesn't meet at least these three criteria.

We will gather at the Capitol at 10:00 AM to prepare, and to visit our legislators. At 2:30 PM, we will rally and let Governor Evers know we will stand behind him if he stands up for our shared priorities.

There is no cost for the event, and lunch will be provided. Buses will be available from Milwaukee, LaCrosse and Eau Claire. Ride sharing is bring arranged from Green Bay, and Wausau.