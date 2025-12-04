Capitol Neighborhoods Holiday Party

media release: Hi Neighbors!

We are excited for our 2025 CNI Holiday Party at Señor Machetes! We will see you all on Friday, December 12, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm at Señor Machetes (121 E Main Street, right off King Street).

Join us for an evening filled with delicious food, drinks, and plenty of holiday cheer. We are excited to see you all and get into the holiday spirit together! Please, bring friends and family! We are excited to welcome new members and to continue building community and celebrating our beautiful downtown neighborhoods together!

There will be an Ugly Sweater Contest and more contests throughout the night, where you could win a prize from one of our fantastic neighborhood businesses! So make sure to wear your ugliest sweater!

Thanks to our beloved downtown businesses’ generous donations, we have lots of prizes to give away! Remember to shop local this holiday season.

Thank you to our sponsors!

Baked Wings & Things

B-Side Records

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream

Ian's Pizza

Kilwins Ice Cream

Madison Modern Market

Sencha Tea Bar