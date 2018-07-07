Produced by FPC Live

SATURDAY, July 7, 2018; Doors 7:00pm | Show 8:00pm

Tickets available at Overture.org, charge by phone at 608-258-4141, or at the Overture Center Box Office. $49.50 | $39.50 | $29.50.

press release: OVER 30 YEARS AGO, the Capitol Steps began as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize the very people and places that employed them. In the years that followed, many of the Steps ignored the conventional wisdom (“Don’t quit your day job!”), and although not all of the current members of the Steps are former Capitol Hill staffers, taken together the performers have worked in a total of eighteen Congressional offices and represent 62 years of collective House and Senate staff experience.

Since they began, the Capitol Steps have recorded over 35 albums, including their latest, Orange Is the New Barack. They’ve been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC, and PBS, and can be heard twice a year on National Public Radio stations nationwide during their Politics Takes a Holiday radio specials.