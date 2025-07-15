Capitol Stories

media release: Ever since July 4, 1837, Capitol Square has been the heart of Madison, where people have gathered to celebrate events both momentous and trivial – the first telegraph message, the founding of Wisconsin’s Republican Party, soldiers leaving for and returning from battle, various disasters involving the Capitol building.

Historic Madison will present a talk about some of these events at 6:30 p.m. on July 15 (changed from July 16 due to Concerts on the Square). Gather on the Hamilton Street steps at the intersection of Hamilton and Mifflin and Pinckney streets.

This event is free. Friends, family and neighbors are welcome.