media release: USA | 1978 | DCP | 124 min.

Director: Peter Hyams

Cast: Elliott Gould, James Brolin, Hal Holbrook

A manned mission to Mars runs into technical difficulties at takeoff, launching a conspiracy that could endanger the lives of the three astronauts involved. Muckraking reporter Robert Caufield (a grubby, hangdog Gould) tries to uncover the truth before it’s too late. Stocked with a murderer’s row of 70s character actors (Holbrook has never been flintier), Hyams’ ridiculously entertaining B-movie is a suspense thriller that expertly threads the needle between Alan Pakula-esque 70s paranoia and Hitchcock’s grand-scale entertainments (Telly Savalas in a crop-dusting biplane, anyone?).

New Restorations and Special Presentations

In addition to several titles showing in our Owen Kline and John Ford series, other 35mm presentations this calendar include Todd Haynes’ Safe, screening in honor of its 30th anniversary; Masaki Kobayashi’s thrilling and beloved samurai drama, Harakiri; and two Hong Kong classics from director Tsui Hark: The Blade and Green Snake – showing in special prints from the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special presentations on DCP include the first Madison theatrical screening of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy (J’accuse); two star-studded thrillers from the late 1970s, Capricorn One and Rollercoaster; and new restorations of Adrian Lyne’s terrifying Jacob’s Ladder, Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin, Luchino Visconti’s Conversation Piece, and Terry Gilliam’s sumptuous The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.