ONLINE: Capturing "the Spirit of Struggle": Rosa Luxemburg on Literature

Thursday, October 29, 4pm

Although Rosa Luxemburg’s writings on cultural questions are marginal in comparison to those on economics and politics, creative literature and the arts more broadly occupy a significant location in her life’s work. Both her formal contributions to literary criticism, and the prolific literary allusions and references in her letters—published in English in Verso’s Letters of Rosa Luxemburg—are indicative of her distinctive approach to Marxist cultural theory.

HELEN C. SCOTT is professor of English at the University of Vermont, where she teaches contemporary global anglophone literatures. Her publications include Caribbean Women Writers and Globalization: Fictions of Independence (Ashgate 2006), The Essential Rosa Luxemburg (Haymarket 2008), and Shakespeare’s Tempest and Capitalism: The Storm of History (Routledge, 2019). She is on the board of Verso’s Complete Works of Rosa Luxemburg, and is co-editing Volume 5.