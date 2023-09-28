media release: Is Your Car Ready? Are You Ready? Sweet corn and watermelon are still on the menu, but before you know it the dependably tough Wisconsin Winter driving season will be here. The time to get your vehicle ready is now!

RSVP Dane's Car Check FREE vehicle safety inspection event will be held September 28 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. It is a great opportunity for older adults to have their cars checked for safety deficiencies, such as headlights, turn signals, and lights, and overdue maintenance items, such as the brakes, belts and tires. In addition, your car's fluids will be topped up (unless you request that not be done) and you will receive a code for a free car wash which you can use at your convenience at our sponsor's automatic car washes. And best of all, the Car Check safety inspection is totally FREE thanks to the generosity of our Car Check sponsor, Smart Motors Toyota. Of course, any services or maintenance beyond the safety inspection are the responsibility of the vehicle owner.

Smart Motors' large, ultramodern, highly-trained service department, located at 5901 Odana Road (https://g.page/smarttoyota? share), services all makes and models of vehicles. We are grateful to Smart Motors for their extraordinarily generous sponsorship. We could not do Car Check without their partnership.

Signing up for a Car Check Appointment

Please do not call Smart Motors for a Car Check appointment. Triad is arranging all Car Check appointments. You can register for an appointment online. The registration form will ask you for your email address, phone number, first and last name, street address, city, state, zip and your vehicle's VIN number so that the paperwork is ready when you arrive for your appointment.

Your vehicle's VIN number is available in several places. First, it should be printed on your car's insurance card. It is also imprinted on a metal plate on the dashboard that is visible through the lower driver's side corner of the windshield. And it is usually printed on a door sticker that also lists numerous important vehicle data including the vehicle type, paint color and gross vehicle weight. You can register in just a couple of minutes at the following webpage https://bit.ly/carcheck23. If you have any difficulty registering feel free to email mthomsen@rsvpdane.org.

Once you have filled in this form, click the "Submit" button and an email from "Google Forms" will be sent to you with the information you provided and the appointment time you chose. IF after registering you need to cancel your appointment, please send an email to mthomsen@rsvpdane.org so that the time slot can be made available to somebody else.

AARP Car Fit

In addition to Car Check, we have partnered with AARP Wisconsin Driver Safety to offer the AARP Car Fit program during the Car Check event at Smart Motors. Car Fit experts will be available to discuss proper steering wheel, seat and headrest, mirror, and seat belt position so that you can enjoy a safe and comfortable driving experience. You don't feel comfortable in your car? Ask the Car Fit experts for help!

AARP Car Fit consultations will be on a first-come-first-served basis from 9:00 to 10:30 on the 28th at Smart Motors. If you do not wish to participate in Car Check but would like to participate in Car Fit, come to our Car Check check-in table between 9:00 and 10:30 and we will direct you to the Car Fit location at Smart Motors. You do not need an appointment for Car Fit.