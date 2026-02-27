Car Crash Tragedies reception

media release: An art exhibit, Car Crash Tragedies, is opening at the state Capitol first floor Rodunda on March 1 and will be on display until March 26. The art pieces include the Patches of Peace memorial quilt, that honors people lost to traffic violence, alongside photos and interviews with people directly impacted by car crash tragedy. Milwaukeeans have come together to create the exhibit, remember those killed, and inspire change through art, as part of the Vision Zero movement.

Opening event: Sunday, March 1, 12:30-2pm

Traffic violence impacts all of Wisconsin. In Milwaukee, a community coalition puts on an event for the World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Traffic Violence every year. The events include stories from people who were severely injured or lost loves ones in traffic crashes. Attendees at the 2024 event made the Patches of Peace quilt on display. Attendees at the 2025 event are the source for the images and stories on display. The Coalition coordinated the creation of the quilt with impacted families and the quilters at the Clinton Rose Senior Center. Journalists from Neighborhood News Service and Shepard Express took moving photos and interviews at the event have allowed them to be shared in the exhibit.

Remembering loved ones and sharing memories is hard but healing; allowing people to mourn and receive support from the community is essential.

The goal of the display is to remember those who have been killed, support survivors, and act to save lives and achieve Vision Zero, zero traffic deaths. The cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Sun Prairie and Milwaukee County are Vision Zero Communities with Cudahy, Greenfield, Wauwatosa, and West Allis recently adopting the goal. Together, we can end car crash tragedies.

Additional project support provided by city of Milwaukee, Office of Vision Zero to build a multi-layered approach to eliminate traffic deaths including art, community partnerships, impacted family support, slower speeds, and policy change.

All images and stories are from Wisconsinites who lost loved ones to traffic violence. What they want most is for us is to slow down and keep more families from joining “the club that no one signed up for”. Together, we can end car crash tragedies.