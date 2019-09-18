Car Seat Checkup

press release: The Verona Police Department will be offering free child car seat safety checks by a certified child passenger safety technician on September 18th at the Verona Police Department, 111 Lincoln Street. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death and injury for children ages 1-14. According to Madison Area Safe Kids, 95% of child restraint and car seats are installed or used incorrectly in Dane County. The risk of injury and death is significantly decreased by properly installing and using child safety seats.

Car Seat Checks are by appointment only between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and last for approximately 30 minutes. To make an appointment, contact the Madison Area Safe Kids at 608-890-8999, or e-mail them at safekids@uwhealth.org.

If you have any questions about this program, please contact Officer Ryan Adkins at 608-845-0952.