Clínica de Asientos de Niños e Inspección de Autos (Car Seat Clinic)

media release: (English below)

SafeKids Madison, Amigos en Azul y el Departamento de Policía de la Ciudad de Fitchburg les presenta: Clínica Inspección de Autos y Asientos de Niños

**Venga para asegurar que sus niños están viajando lo más seguro posible en su vehículo.

**Infórmese sobre las diferentes infracciones de autos.

Safe Kids Madison proveerá e instalará asientos de auto para los niños(as). Amigos en Azul estará inspeccionando vehículos para señalar infracciones para garantizar que esté conduciendo de manera segura.

NO se le pedirá ningún tipo de documentación o identificación. ¡Todos los servicios serán totalmente gratis y en español!

Se le recomienda hacer cita marcando o mandando mensaje de texto al 608-333-6087 para los asientos de auto ya que se le dará preferencia a los que tengan cita.

Habrán actividades para toda la familia. El evento no tiene ningun costo. ¡Los esperamos!

SafeKids Madison, Amigos en Azul and the City of Fitchburg Police Department present: Car Seat Clinic and Vehicle Inspection Event

**Join us and make sure your children are traveling as safely as possible in your vehicle.

**Learn about vehicle violations.

Safe Kids Madison will provide and install car seats for children. Amigos en Azul will be inspecting vehicles to point out equipment violations to ensure you are driving safely.

You will NOT be asked for any type of documentation or identification. All services will be free and in Spanish (English too)!

We recommend you make an appointment by dialing or texting 608-333-6087 for car seats as preference will be given to those with an appointment.

There will be activities for the entire family. The event is free of charge. Hope to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/639153421018610/