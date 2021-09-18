press release: Join Dane Buy Local's Car Show on September 18, 2021, at McKee Farms Park

This event is not only Dane Buy Local's fundraiser to continue and further support our local businesses, but it is one way to help honor and give back to our Veterans.

Enjoy checking out both classic and unique vehicles, as well as other family-friendly features including artists, craftspeople, and special interests booths.

Schedule for Saturday, September 18 / Car Show

7:30am - Staff set up for volunteers and staff of grounds

8:00-9:00am - Volunteers arrive and meet at main gate.

8:00-10:00am - Cars & vendors register and get situated. First 50 cars registered and paid get a commemorative dash plaque

10:00am - Gates open, Kids activities and voting begins. Kids Activities include free fun games & prizes sponsored by GHC, and Hot Wheel Racing ($1 for a new car and racing). Voting includes Driver’s Choice & Public Choice

11:00am - Food is available. Some options may be open prior to this, but not listed on schedule.

11:30am-12:30am - Live music with Marta Hansen

12:45pm-1:00pm – Kids line up for Kids Parage at Live music stage.

1:00pm-1:15pm – Kids parade through event. (Show off your car show themed bike, stroller, or costume.)

1:15pm-2:15pm – Live music with Ben Hafeman

2:30pm – Last call for voting on cars

2:30pm-3:30pm – Live music with Dana Perry

3:30pm – Award Ceremony for Driver’s Choice and Public Choice for Cars

4:00pm – End of event.

Register a vehicle or as a vendor here.

Fees: $10 - Vehicles on display only

$50 - Single 10 x 10 Booth Space (no jury fee, no electricity is available)

$75 - Double 20 x 10 Booth Space (no jury fee, no electricity is available)

$10 - Nonprofit 10 x 10 Booth Space

$50 - Food Cart

10% of sales - Food Carts(payment due at end of the event day)

*** Booths will be reserved in your name, once payment is received. ***

Questions? Contact Colin at colin@danebuylocal.com or 608-712-3440