media release: The Deforest Area High School and German American Partnership Program (GAPP) students are raising money for their trip to Germany this summer.

Join us at the Deforest High School German American Partnership Program Car Show May 18, 10am - 2pm.

We'll have lots of food, Windsor Breads cookies, Moka Coffee, Pepsi products, awesome raffle prizes, 50/50 drawing and of course, cool cars and trucks to feast your eyes on.

Free spectator admission ($20 show entry benefits DAHS students in German American Partnership Program).