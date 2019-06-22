press release: We are happy to announce the second annual ProClip USA Car Show! After the huge success of last year’s show, we’ve expanded to a larger and more central location in the city of Madison: The Alliant Energy Center - Willow Island.

FREE admission and parking for spectators!! Join us for a fun, family friendly day and check out all of the awesome cars people have in the area. Just park in the visitor lot and walk on over. This event is pet friendly too, so we encourage you to bring your furry friend along!

Come hungry too! Food will be available for purchase, provided by AEC’s own CenterPlate catering business.

Day of vehicle registration: $20. All proceeds of the event (excluding food sales) will go to the Dane County Humane Society, our partner charity organization.

If you are coming with a group, please pre-register, and indicate which group you will be entering with in the registration form. If you are registering the day of, early birds will get a goodie-bag, but we will likely run out by the end of the day. If you would like to have a booth for your group or business, please contact Chris at carshow@proclipusa.com. Roll-in starts at 9am for pre-registered participants. All other participants can begin entering at 10am.

The show opens to the public at 11am and closes at 4pm. Awards will be held at 3:30pm, but judging will be going throughout the show, so please stick around!

ProClip employees and volunteers reserve the right to turn you away for not following our rules. Absolutely no burnouts, revving, donuts, racing, or the like. Alcohol is not allowed on the premises, but feel free to bring your own water to stay hydrated, and doggy snacks for your furry friends! Most of all, have fun, and help us support the Dane County Humane Society!