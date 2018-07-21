press release: All years, makes, models car show fundraiser for Reach-A-Child. Pre-registration now until July 9, 2018; $10 - email amber@yaharabay.com for form.

*receive an extra raffle ticket to win a Yahara Bay gift basket

Vehicle registration day of, from 10:00am-12:00pm. $10 per car and a raffle ticket to win a Yahara Bay gift basket.

Join us Saturday, July 21

Hood Polishing Demo by RC Auto Detailing at 12:00pm & 1:00pm

Car Show 12:00pm-3:00pm

Judging 2:00-3:00pm

Raffles throughout the day. Raffle winners announced at 3:00pm INSIDE. Featuring Food by: Reach-A-Child.

Founded in 2007, REACH-A-Child (REACH) works with First Responders to make sure that they have the necessary tool to reach children-in-crisis - a book that is age appropriate* to redirect the child’s attention from the crisis at hand to allow them an emotional escape from their fears.

More information: http://reachachild.org/