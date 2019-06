press release: Car Show Fundraiser for Madison's Gilda's Club

Saturday 7/13/19 11am - 1:30pm Rain or Shine, Ruth's Chris Steak House, 2137 Deming Way, Middleton

Raffle & Auction - Wonderful prizes including a week’s stay at a Wisconsin Dells resort! Food & beverage available for purchase. Ferraris and other show cars on display. 100% of proceeds benefit Gilda's. Free admission. Contact henry1156@att.net