Cara Black
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: This is the eighteenth mystery in the New York Times bestselling Parisian detective series!
A dying man drags his oxygen machine into the office of Éric Besson, a lawyer in Paris’s 13th arrondissement. The old man, an accountant, is carrying a dilapidated notebook full of meticulous investment records. For decades, he has been helping a cadre of dirty cops launder stolen money. The notebook contains his full confession—he’s waited 50 years to make it, and now it can’t wait another day…
Info
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Books