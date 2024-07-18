media release: The Caravan for Disability Freedom and Justice aims to promote disability history, resources, and events. It highlights past activism and current issues faced by Americans with disabilities, connecting people to advocacy efforts at national, regional, and local levels.

Join us for light refreshments, tabling by a few local disability organizations, and brief remarks. Check out the kiosks with information about legislation to improve home and community based services, as well as share your story for advocacy.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1006895047082084/