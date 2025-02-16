media release: Caravan is a world traveling instrumental acoustic jazz group based in Madison, Wisconsin. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Romani Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influences from American jazz, European Folk Music, traditional Latin, Parisian waltz, and other vintage-jazz sources. Expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing" repertoire, originals, and standards done in uniquely arranged styles.

5pm - music / 6pm - communal meal

Midwinter Concerts and Meals are FREE! ﻿Donations gladly accepted to support the ongoing series