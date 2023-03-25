media release: This event is available in-person - see gracepresents.org for updates on COVID-19 protocols.You can also enjoy a premium-quality livestream of the concert with audio by BKMastersounds and video by Microtone Media. Grace Presents youtube channel!

Did you miss a recent concert, or wish you could go back and hear one you attended again? You can view Mark Brampton Smith's organ concert from Sept 17 and the Gate Check Jazz Quartet's performance from October 15, along with a host of other archived performances, on the Grace Presents youtube channel!

Caravan is a world traveling instrumental acoustic jazz group based in Madison, Wisconsin. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Romani Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influences from American jazz, European Folk Music, traditional Latin, Parisian waltz, and other vintage-jazz sources. Expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing" repertoire, originals, and standards done in uniquely arranged styles.

Support Grace Presents Today!

Your generous donations allow us to keep supporting local musicians and presenting high-quality, free concerts to the public during these challenging times.