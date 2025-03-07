Caravan
to
Mansion Hill Inn 424 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Adria Kaufman
Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble (left to right): Scott Hlavenka, Greg Smith, Kevin Tipple, Chris Ruppenthal.
Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble (left to right): Scott Hlavenka, Greg Smith, Kevin Tipple, Chris Ruppenthal.
media release: $15.
Caravan is a world traveling instrumental acoustic jazz group based in Madison, Wisconsin. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Romani Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influences from American jazz, European Folk Music, traditional Latin, Parisian waltz, and other vintage-jazz sources. Expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing" repertoire, originals, and standards done in uniquely arranged styles.
Christo Ruppenthal - Acoustic Guitar
Scott Hlavenka - Acoustic Guitar
Kevin Tipple - Upright Bass
Greg Smith - Clarinet / Saxophone / Aux. Percussion