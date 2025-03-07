× Expand Adria Kaufman Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble (left to right): Scott Hlavenka, Greg Smith, Kevin Tipple, Chris Ruppenthal. Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble (left to right): Scott Hlavenka, Greg Smith, Kevin Tipple, Chris Ruppenthal.

Caravan is a world traveling instrumental acoustic jazz group based in Madison, Wisconsin. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Romani Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influences from American jazz, European Folk Music, traditional Latin, Parisian waltz, and other vintage-jazz sources. Expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing" repertoire, originals, and standards done in uniquely arranged styles.

Christo Ruppenthal - Acoustic Guitar

Scott Hlavenka - Acoustic Guitar

Kevin Tipple - Upright Bass

Greg Smith - Clarinet / Saxophone / Aux. Percussion