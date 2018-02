8 PM // 21+ // $5 suggested

an evening of noisey bands and guitar pedal pageantry

Carbon Bangle – far/out/jamz

“Twisted psychedelic, dub-infused, math jams” – Tone Madison

https://carbonbangle.bandcamp.com

Hex House – dark/mathy/posty/noisey/new-ish

Christian Dior – heavy-ish/psych-gaze duo

https://christiandiorwi.bandcamp.com/