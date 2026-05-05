media release: Isthmus City FC is hosting monthly card shows to help develop the Madison card show community, and all proceeds go to making our top men's and women's soccer teams merit based. Featuring Pokemon, One Piece, DragonBall Z, sports cards, and all adjacent items - posters, toy figures etc.

Times:

Vendors: 9am - 3pm -- All Vendors get Discounted Lunch Option onsite from Food Vendors

Public: 10am - 2pm. $20 admission (free ages 12 and under).

Isthmus City FC aims to provide a platform for Madison's high-level players to gain exposure and visibility to the professional tiers of soccer in the US.

The Madison community is underserving its large, diverse soccer population and not providing adequate access to higher levels of soccer for local players looking to ascend to professional levels of soccer.

​Typically, those most affected are people of color and from lower socio-economic communities that cannot attend elite soccer camps, college ID camps, and play for high-level club soccer in off-seasons from high school.

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