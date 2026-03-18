media release:

media release: Calling all future architects, engineers, city planners, artists, and inventors: it’s time to build something awesome together. Join us during MMSD’s spring break as we work together to build an epic cardboard city. Daily programs will help you get inspired, try new ideas, and bring your wildest ideas to life!

This STEM program is made possible with support from Cummins Inc.

Cardboard Construction Programs

Mar23 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Puppets

Mar24 10:00 am – 11:30 am Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Creations

Mar24 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Hats

Mar25 10:00 am – 11:30 am Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Instruments

Mar25 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Animals

Mar26 10:00 am – 11:30 am Cardboard Construction Days: Masks

Mar26 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Miniatures

Mar27 10:00 am – 11:30 am Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Creations

Mar28 10:30 am – 12:00 pm Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Faces