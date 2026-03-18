Cardboard Construction Days
to
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
media release: Calling all future architects, engineers, city planners, artists, and inventors: it’s time to build something awesome together. Join us during MMSD’s spring break as we work together to build an epic cardboard city. Daily programs will help you get inspired, try new ideas, and bring your wildest ideas to life!
This STEM program is made possible with support from Cummins Inc.
Cardboard Construction Programs
Mar23 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Puppets
Mar24 10:00 am – 11:30 am Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Creations
Mar24 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Hats
Mar25 10:00 am – 11:30 am Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Instruments
Mar25 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Animals
Mar26 10:00 am – 11:30 am Cardboard Construction Days: Masks
Mar26 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Miniatures
Mar27 10:00 am – 11:30 am Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Creations
Mar28 10:30 am – 12:00 pm Cardboard Construction Days: Cardboard Faces