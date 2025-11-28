Cardinal Cabaret
Cardinal Bar 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Cardinal Cabaret and Dance Party coming to you Friday, November 28
For my Early “Burly” Birds
I hope you will join us for an unforgettable night of decadent burlesque, cocktails, and fun at @cardinalbarmadison ! Cardinal Cabaret hosted by @cocoa_pearlesque will be an evening full of tantalizing strip tease that will have you on your knees and begging...if you please
With special performances from:
@lolamischiefburlesque
Lola Mischief
@snookilyca82
Lyca Rae Storm
@kittybelleburly
Kitty Belle
@reina_fire
Reina Fire
@xxburlesque.libraxx
Libra Désir
Get ready to be entertained by our amazing lineup of vixens who are ready to leave it ALL on the floor.
Doors open at 7pm, Showtime at 8pm
$15 Early Bird
$20 at the Door
21+
*Price includes Dance Party after the show*
And for my Night Owls
Fourth Fridays are still for dancing with @djfemmenoir
$5 Cover@ Door
10:30pm- Late
21+
See you this Black Friday Madison
