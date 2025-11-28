media release: Cardinal Cabaret and Dance Party coming to you Friday, November 28

For my Early “Burly” Birds

I hope you will join us for an unforgettable night of decadent burlesque, cocktails, and fun at @cardinalbarmadison ! Cardinal Cabaret hosted by @cocoa_pearlesque will be an evening full of tantalizing strip tease that will have you on your knees and begging...if you please

With special performances from:

Lola Mischief

Lyca Rae Storm

Kitty Belle

Reina Fire

Libra Désir

Get ready to be entertained by our amazing lineup of vixens who are ready to leave it ALL on the floor.

Doors open at 7pm, Showtime at 8pm

$15 Early Bird

$20 at the Door

21+

*Price includes Dance Party after the show*

And for my Night Owls

Fourth Fridays are still for dancing with @djfemmenoir

$5 Cover@ Door

10:30pm- Late

21+

See you this Black Friday Madison