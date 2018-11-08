Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line

press release: Farmers whose land may be affected by the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line should attend one of three meetings scheduled in November, where they will be able to talk with staff from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection who are preparing an agricultural impact statement.

American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, have applied to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to build a new substation and an electric transmission line from Middleton in Dane County to Dubuque County, Iowa. Whether or not the project will be built and the route for the 345 kilovolt line will be determined by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Staff from the Commission and DNR will also be at these meetings for questions and comments.

Identical sessions will be held at 2 and 6 p.m. at:

Dodgeville – Thursday, Nov. 8, Dodger Bowl Lanes-Banquet Center, 318 King St.

Middleton – Monday, Nov. 12, Madison Marriott West-Salon A, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive

Lancaster – Wednesday, Nov. 14, Grant County Fairgrounds-Youth and Agriculture Center Auditorium, 916 E. Elm St.

DATCP’s agricultural impact statement will analyze the economic and operations impact the project may have on individual farms, identify the acreage lost or affected, and convey landowner concerns. It will recommend ways to reduce the impact on farms, and it can be useful in negotiations between landowners and the power companies. DATCP staff want to hear farmers’ concerns. DATCP staff will be able to map and review the potential impacts to each landowner.

A DATCP questionnaire has been mailed to agricultural property owners who may have three or more acres acquired as easements for the project. Farmers may submit their questionnaire at these scoping meetings, ask questions, and submit additional comments to DATCP. Staff will also be able to answer questions about the possible effects and the process of land or easement acquisition.

Wisconsin law requires an agricultural impact statement for public projects where condemnation may be involved and at least five acres of farm land from one owner will be affected, either through purchase or easements.

For more information, contact Marilyn Weiss, (608) 224-4650 or Marilyn.weiss@wisconsin.gov.