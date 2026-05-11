Cardinal Sins

× Expand courtesy Lucy Tollefson A close-up of Lucy Tollefson. Lucy Tollefson

media release: Forget Sunday school. Join us at the Cardinal Bar for a night of comedy so sharp it’s practically illegal. We’re bringing together a hilarious lineup of touring stand-ups and musical comics for an evening of satire, songs, and self-deprecation. From dark observations to goofy musical acts, we’re checking off every vice in the book. Come for the laughs, stay for the penance.

With performances by Andrew Rynning, Glenn Widdicombe, and Lucy Tollefson.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show. 2-for-1 deals (half-off) available for all online purchases. Online purchases are recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1548037036949934

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have the best pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.