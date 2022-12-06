Cardinals Folly, Twichard, High Hell

media release: MWxHC Productions & MADCITYMETALPUNK Presents:

Cardinals Folly (Finland)

FINNISH PSYCHOTIC HEAVY DOOM METAL CULT - originally formed as The Coven back in 2004, laughing at stoner/retro trends as Cardinals Folly since 2007.Cardinals Folly is one of those great bands which get too few attention from the actual overcrowded scene which tends to turn more and more into extreme or retro sounds and forsake more traditional METAL with guts and heart, melody and harmony!

This is classic Doom-laden Heavy Metal with many elements of the 80's - not just for the twisted melodic solos, some occasional high pitched screams typical of that period, but also for its rough epicness, tinged at times with a slight black metal nastiness. It's HEAVY - but we're not talking about amplifier worship stoner doom trend-heaviness here. We're talking REAL METAL, in the vein of the metal masters BATHORY, CATHEDRAL, BLACK SABBATH, ELECTRIC WIZARD, REVEREND BIZARRE, VENOM etc...

Trends? Fuck trends. Cleaned-up retro? Fuck that, too. Cardinals Folly are following their own path while penning love notes to traditional forms. The bass tone is distinctive and it's black pulse connects with the elder gods outside time and space.

Twichard (MAD)

Madison's loudest 2-piece Twich-Metal

High Hell (MAD)

True Scontanic Weedbeat

