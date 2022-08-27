The Transformation Center will host the first annual fundraiser event, Cardio for a Kause: 100,000 Meters for Gastroparesis on Sat., Aug. 27 on Madison’s west side (7878 Big Sky Drive). Brent Berger, Event Organizer, created the community event to honor his late sister, Erika Berger. In 2010, Erika passed away due to complications from the debilitating condition. She was 24-years-old. astroparesis defined means paralyzed stomach and doesn’t allow for proper digestion. Currently, there is no cure. Berger hopes to raise awareness of gastroparesis along with funding for clinical research.

“Our goal is to collectively reach 100,000 meters of cardio. Rowers, Ski Ergs, BikeErgs, and spin bikes will be provided by Transformation Center in their three workout studios. Participants can also choose to bike, run or walk a 5K, or any distance, in-person or virtually. Brent will help calculate participants miles into meters from 7a.m.-11 a.m. on Aug. 27.

The Bergers grew up in the south, but Brent came to the University of Wisconsin–Madison to earn his PhD in Botany and found the fitness industry along the way to be his true calling. “Being healthy, fit and strong, while mentoring others fuels me,“ says Berger, a local fitness leader.

“My parents and youngest sister will be here in person, while my sisters and their families will join virtually. Virtual 5Ks are being organized across the USA, to honor Erika and raise awareness of gastroparesis,” he said.

Brent, is part owner of Transformation Center, which recently received its third consecutive year of recognition as Best Alternative Fitness Center in Best of Madison. He shares ownership with Erin Tallard and Liz Grosspietch, all personal trainers and former employees of the TC.

The goal is to host this annual event and to someday reach $100,000 for 100,000 meters or more. “Erika would be honored that 100 percent of the donations will go in her name to further clinical research for gastroparesis.” stated Berger.

For more information or to sign up in person or virtually, visit: https://www.tcmadisonevents. com