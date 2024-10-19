Cards for a Cause

media release: The Tasting Room of Monona is hosting a Poker Tournament, with all proceeds benefiting Felicia's Donation Closet - in honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

* The event will run from noon - 4pm.

* Social hour with cash bar starts at noon. Enjoy some hors d'oeuvres before game play begins.

* Poker tournament begins at 1pm. (Make sure to arrive earlier.)

REGISTER - $100 buy-in. Max of 25 players.

https://bit.ly/3XFmvhH

THE TOP 3 PLAYERS WIN PRIZES! We'll be giving away a TaylorMade Golf Spider #3, a BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Drill & Home Tool Kit with Inflator/Portable Air Compressor, & a Royal Gourmet CC1830 Barrel Charcoal Grill smoker.

Felicia’s Donation Closet is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic abuse. We provide furniture and household essentials to help individuals transition to safer living situations away from their abusers. Often, women escaping domestic violence must leave their homes with only what they can carry. Our mission is to help these women create comfortable and welcoming environments for their families by delivering new and gently used items donated by our supporters. We collaborate with partner agencies across Dane County to serve those in need, ensuring they receive the support they deserve during their difficult journey. More information may be found on our website - http://www.feliciasdonationcloset.com