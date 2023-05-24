media release: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul - Madison is inviting the Greater Madison community to their upcoming Care Cafe event on May 24. Registration, breakfast, and parking are complimentary. This event showcases the full portfolio of the many human services and programs that St. Vincent de Paul provides to our neighbors in need all throughout Dane County. Care Cafe is also an inspirational, networking, and fundraising event. At this event, you'll receive a deeper understanding of the amazing work that St. Vincent de Paul volunteers, staff, members, and supporters are doing throughout our community.