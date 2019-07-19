Is it time for a career change? If you’re feeling overwhelmed, or don’t know where to start, the workshop Career Change 101 at the Verona Public Library on Friday, July 19, from 2 to 4 p.m., can put you on the right track. This workshop, presented by UW-Madison Adult Career and Special Student Services, will give you a jump start by teaching you how to identify reliable resources and use them effectively.

This workshop is free and open to the public. To register, call UW Adult Career and Special Student Services at 608-263-6960, or sign up online at acsss.wisc.edu.

The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street. For more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.