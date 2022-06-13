Career Closet Kick-off

media release: The Goodman Community Center will officially open its new, free career closet with a kick-off event on Monday, June 13. The career closet is an initiative created and led by GCC Community Engagement Specialist Shantrice Solis.

“Professional attire can be expensive, and sometimes you’re not sure what to wear to make a great first impression,” said Solis. “This closet is a way to take away some of those barriers and give youth and adults in our community access to both advice and high-quality professional clothing and accessories.”

The kick-off event will take place Monday, June 13, from 10am to noon. Attendees will be able to shop the free career closet while they enjoy refreshments. Rob Ringeisen from Tom James Company will also deliver a presentation about dressing for success and making a great impression in job interviews and in the workplace.

The free career closet will be available throughout the year by appointment. Those wishing to shop should contact Solis at ssolis@goodmancenter.org or 608-807-4989.

Community members interested in donating clean, gently used professional clothing, shoes and accessories can drop donations off at the Goodman Community Center Ironworks building (149 Waubesa St.) during the center’s regular operating hours:

Monday-Thursday: 7am-9pm

Friday: 7am-8pm

Saturday & Sunday: 8:30am-6pm

About the Goodman Community Center

The Goodman Community Center strengthens lives and secures futures throughout the greater Madison area. Located in the heart of Madison’s Atwood neighborhood, GCC offers programs for preschoolers through teens, families, individuals and older adults. The Goodman Center has on-site childcare services, including fully licensed and accredited preschool, 4K and elementary after-school programs, as well as a teen center that offers after-school activities and employment opportunities for teens. The center’s food pantry serves more than 200 households a week and is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and they also offer meals, social activities and health and wellness opportunities for seniors. Accessibility is a top priority of the Goodman Center, and as such most of the center’s programs are free or priced to be very affordable, including access to its fitness center, catering services and community spaces.

Every year in November, the Goodman Center hosts its Thanksgiving Basket Drive, when they collect donations to provide thousands of Dane County families with everything they need to make a Thanksgiving meal at home.

Learn more at goodmancenter.org or find Goodman on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.