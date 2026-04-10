RSVP for Career and Technical Education Summer Discovery

media release: Registration for the Madison Metropolitan School District's (MMSD) Career and Technical Education (CTE) Summer Discovery program is now open and runs through June 5, 2026. The program is offered free of charge to all rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade MMSD students and takes place July 6–16, 2026, across the district's four comprehensive high schools.

"CTE Summer Discovery gives middle schoolers the chance to step into real career pathways — working alongside licensed CTE educators and industry partners in hands-on, immersive settings," said Mary Jankovich, MMSD's executive director of college, career and community readiness. "It's an incredible opportunity for students to explore their interests, build real-world skills and discover where their passions might take them."

Sessions will be facilitated by licensed CTE educators in partnership with industry professionals and will run as either full-day camps (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or half-day sessions (8:30 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., for Culinary Arts only). Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost each day, and free bus passes are available upon request.

This year's program features an expanded lineup of offerings across East, Robert M. La Follette, Vel Phillips Memorial and West high schools, including several new additions: Barbering and Cosmetology, Culinary Arts and Clinical Nutrition, Design and Marketing, Flight and Drone Technology, and Technology and Innovation: Be Your Own Boss.

Program details:

Offerings: Auto and Transportation; Barbering and Cosmetology; Business and Entrepreneurship; Coding and Robotics; Culinary Arts; Culinary Arts and Clinical Nutrition; Design and Marketing; Engineering Design; Flight and Drone Technology; Skilled Trade: Construction; Technology and Innovation: Be Your Own Boss; Video Production

Registration window: Open through June 5, 2026, or until all seats are filled

CTE programming has been provided by MMSD for more than 20 years and is a core part of the district's middle and high school course offerings, spanning both traditional areas — such as automotive, construction and culinary arts — and emerging fields like software development, digital media, early childhood education and healthcare.

Additional information, including how to register for the CTE Summer Discovery program, is available on the MMSD website.