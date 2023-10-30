Caregiver Appreciation

media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is celebrating *caregivers by offering a new series of free arts, enrichment and wellness events on October 30-31. *Family members who care for loved ones are invited to participate in these free relaxation activities, resource booths and opportunities to connect with other caregivers. Swag bags full of resources and self-care treats will be given to the first 100 attendees.

These free workshops are tailor made with caregivers’ needs in mind. Workshops include social hour, stretch & strength, handbuilding with clay, succulent terrarium, meditation, zumba and more! The workshops take place at MSCR East, 4620 Cottage Grove Rd and MSCR West, 7333 West Towne. The complete schedule for all these events is available at mscr.org. Registration is open at mscr.org.

According to Mindy Vinje, MSCR 50+ Fitness & Wellness Specialist, “Being a caregiver for family members who have important needs can be physically and mentally challenging, we want to recognize these important individuals for their endless passion and dedication.”

A Friends of MSCR Grant is supporting these caregiver activities. For more information, please call 608-204-3021.

In addition, MSCR is celebrating Active Aging Month with a variety of free activities and challenges through October 29. Adults, ages 50 and better, are invited to try a new activity, meet people and stay active by participating in more than 30 activities at several MSCR locations.

MSCR is Madison's public recreation department and offers a variety of recreation programs for all ages. Please go to mscr.org for more information or call 608-204-3000.

*A caregiver or care partner is defined as a family member or helper who regularly looks after an elderly person (50+), or an individual with a disability. Caregivers ages 18+ are invited to the event.