The Caribbean, Daniel Wyche, Cap Alan

× Expand Dakota Fine The three members of The Caribbean looking up. The Caribbean

media release: Doors: 7:00, show: 8:00. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 day of show.

The Caribbean (Washington, D.C.). "They're taking Brill Building songs and writing them in invisible ink, turning jazz standards into Twilight Zone episodes, turning folk songs into clouds of fog." - PopMatters

"The Caribbean’s Discontinued Perfume is a subtle masterpiece." - Washington Post

"The band’s songs are weird, self-contained universes, jewel-box vignettes about artists and spies and lovers." - Washington City Paper

Daniel Wyche is a Chicago-based guitarist, composer, and improviser. Working with a wide range of physical preparations, extended techniques, and pedal instruments, his solo recordings and live performances are characterized by long-form structured improvisations and multichannel guitar. He has been a curator with the Elastic Arts Foundation in Chicago since 2013, where his work has been described as “crucial” by Dusted and “vital” by the Chicago Reader. In March of 2020, Daniel co-founded The Quarantine Concerts in collaboration with Chicago’s Experimental Sound Studio. The series has been widely praised as a model for online/streaming live music. Along with his solo guitar work, Daniel is involved in several ongoing collaborations, most notably the trio of Wyche, Mark Shippy (US Maple), and Ben Baker Billington, as well as new work with longtime collaborators like Patrick Shiroishi, Lake Mary, and many others.

Cap Alan is the psychedelic electronic art-pop duo of Jeff Sauer (Czarbles) and Andrew Fitzpatrick (Bon Iver, Volcano Choir).