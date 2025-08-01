Caribbean Emancipation Celebration

media release: The Caribbean Association of Madison (C.A.M.) Invites the community to a celebration of Caribbean emancipation, a pivotal landmark in the Caribbean's history, on Friday, August 1, 2025, at the Village, 2238 S. Park Street, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Slavery Abolition Act was delayed for slaves in the Caribbean. It was finally passed on August 1, 1838, when complete emancipation was finally achieved, marking the end of all forms of forced labor in most British colonies.

Presentations: Dr. Mary Gill will speak on "Emancipation and the Trinidad Carnival;" Dr Keisha Lindsey will discuss the "Political Promise and Perils of Caribbean Emancipation."

Bring a snack and drinks to pass.