media release: CMC is hosting a 4-week, online study starting this month, and you are invited to participate! ‘Caring for the Earth and One Another’ will offer a Catholic perspective on the social and environmental impacts of climate change. Together, we will read Pope Francis’s letter Laudate Deum, which was released in October and focuses on climate change. This interactive study will feature presenters from across the US and the world to illustrate the social impacts of climate change, share innovative solutions that communities are implementing, and inform us about what we can do to support them.

Each meeting will have poems, prayers, songs, and group discussion time. All are welcome to participate, including all faith and spiritual backgrounds! This study is offered in collaboration with Our Lady Queen of Peace and St. Thomas Aquinas Churches (Pastorate 21).

RSVP for link: laura@cmcmadison.org.