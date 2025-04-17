Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $20.

media release: Violinist Carla Trynchuk has performed as soloist with orchestras across North America and Europe, including the Calgary Philharmonic in Canada, and the Banatul and Iasi Philharmonic Orchestras.

Ms. Trynchuk, an advocate of contemporary composers, has recorded the premiere recording of the Tibor Serly Violin Concerto with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, gave the premiere recording of Kittyhawk by U.S. composer Randall Davidson in April 2001, and has performed the Arizona premiere of Robert McBride's Violin Concerto ("Variety Day"), and Hartmann's Concerto Funebre. As a recitalist, she has performed throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, including New York City at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

A graduate of the Juilliard School, Ms. Trynchuk studied under Dorothy DeLay and Hyo Kang. She is Professor of Music and Director of the String Program at Andrews University where she was the recipient of the 2000 Faculty Award for Excellence in Research and Creative Activity. She has served as Faculty-Artist at numerous summer festivals, given master classes worldwide, and served as adjudicator for string and chamber music competitions and festivals throughout the United States and Canada.