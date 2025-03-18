Carleton College Choir, Memorial High School Chorale and Concert Choir

media release: The Carleton Choir led by Matthew Olson shares its Winter 2025 tour program at First Unitarian Society Madison's Atrium. The eclectic concert includes works by Joel Thompson, Melissa Dunphy, Maurice Duruflé, Sydney Guillaume, Abbie Betinis, Reena Esmail, Stephen Paulus, and Brandi Carlile.

The Vel Phillips Memorial H.S. and Concert Choir (Shawn Weber McMahon, conductor) also share short sets before all singers combine forces.

This performance is free and open to the public.