Carley Schmidt reception

media release: Tandem Press is pleased to host a Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition by Carley Schmidt, University of Wisconsin-Madison MFA Candidate and current Tandem Press curatorial project assistant. Schmidt's work explores place as part of a narrative about human impact and intervention. Somewhere Between offers a depiction of the changing landscape through the lens of liminality.

Exhibition Dates: April 25 - May 20, 2022. Reception: Friday, May 6, 5-9pm (Coinciding with a performance in our Friday Jazz Series from 5-7pm and MMoCA's Spring Gallery Night)

Tandem Press Apex Gallery: 1743 Commercial Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm