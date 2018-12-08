Carly Ballerini, Whitney Chitwood, Rory Rusch, Colin Bowden, Bennett Brown, Lev Simmons, Deon Green

press release: Green-Lit Comedy is a damn good time, and we're back December 8 with Chicago's own Carly Ballerini and Whitney Chitwood!

Carly is a touring comic from Chicago. She writes for Cards Against Humanity, is a regular essayist for The Paper Machete and a regular panelist on The Jam TV Show. She has opened and featured for Cameron Esposito and Kyle Kinane respectively. She works at clubs like Comedy On State and Laugh Factory and has been featured on podcasts like ‘Put Your Hands Together,’ ‘Wrestling With Depression,’ and ‘Probably Science.’

Whitney's been featured by MoveOn.Org, is a frequent contributor to The Paper Machete at Chicago's Green Mill, OUT Chicago on WCPT, and the co-headliner of Is This Us? Are We Here? Comedy Tour?. Additionally, Whit has worked with the likes of the great Eddie Pepitone ("Whitney is one of my favorite comics everyone should know."), performed at Riot LA, San Francisco Sketchfest, 208 Comedy Festival, Altercation Comedy Festival, is passed at the Hollywood Improv, a regular at The Chicago Laugh Factory, and appeared on "Put Your Hands Together w/ Cam & Rhea”. On December 19th Whit will be recording her debut album at the Green Mill in Chicago.

Deon Green hosts local lovelies Rory Rusch, Colin Bowden, Bennett Brown, & Lev Simmons!

Jake Snell creates another timeless classic song with topic suggestions from the audience.

It's gonna be one hell of a time, folks. Come on out to this dope show!