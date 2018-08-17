Carmen Lasceski-Custers & Jacki Thering

× Expand Carmen Lasceski-Custers

press release: On Friday, August 17, 2018, join violinist and vocalist, Carmen Lasceski-Custers, for a feel-good program of music and poetry that’s all about love!

Carmen currently resides, teaches and performs in Toronto, Ontario, but her roots are deep in the rolling hills of rural Sauk County. She is excited to be teaming up with pianist and Waunakee native, Jacki Thering, to perform her new program, A Little Song Of Love, in Baraboo.

From Debussy, to Simon and Garfunkel, Carmen’s artfully curated program incorporates classical favorites, jazz standards, show tunes and poetry, to take audiences on journey of love. Featuring the poetry of Torri Horness, and music classics like Summertime, Meditation from Thais, and Kathy’s Song, A Little ong of Love is the perfect evening of entertainment for audiences of all ages.

A Little Song of Love, will take place on Friday, August 17, 201,8 at 7:30pm, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 131 6th Ave, Baraboo. Admission is a free-will offering.

Carmen would like to thank, Boardman & Clark of Baraboo, Don-Rick Insurance, Downtown Family Dental of Baraboo, and HealthSource Chiropractic of Baraboo for making this concert

possible. For concert updates, please visit Carmen on instagram at @carmenlasceskicusters. For all other inquires, please contact Carmen via email at, info@carmenlasceski.com.