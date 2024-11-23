Carmen Nickerson, Kostia Efimov & Stas Vengleski

media release: CARMEN NICKERSON’s debut solo studio album, Room To Grow, received 2024 WAMI awards for folk/country album of the year as well as song of the year for Emily. Besides fronting her own band, Carmen collaborates with nationally acclaimed singer/songwriter, Willy Porter. Porter/Nickerson released an album of co-writes titled, Bonfire to Ash, in 2016.

Carmen Nickerson’s musical journey is a testament to her deep-rooted connection with heartland values. Growing up on a farm in Iowa, she breathed in the essence of working-class sensibilities, cherished family bonds, and the profound richness of the land. These authentic roots form the very essence of Carmen’s music, effortlessly reflecting the truths and pressures of her life.

The Milwaukee Journel Sentinel says,“her shimmering voice seizes the spotlight.”

KOSTIA EFIMOV, who trained as a concert pianist in St. Petersburg, came to America to record with Narada Records. He blends a wide range of styles into his playing, including classical, jazz and pop. He performs with The Daryl Stuermer Band (of Genesis fame) as well as many other regional acts. His original compositions are treasured throughout the world and have been heard on Sex in the City, in many national commercials, soundtracks, ringtones & more. In addition, Olympic figure skaters have frequently chosen Kostia’s music for their routines.

“It’s hard to believe all the sounds are coming out of one piano!” Indianapolis Star, Indianapolis

STANISLAV, “Stas,” VENGLEVSKI, a native of the Republic of Moldova, is acclaimed as a virtuoso of the Bayan. Stas is an Accordionist, a Musician, an Arranger, an Entertainer and a Teacher. Stas’ repertoire includes his original compositions, a broad range of classical, contemporary and ethnic music. He has toured extensively as a soloist throughout the former Soviet Union, Canada, Europe, and the United States, including numerous performances with Doc Severinsen, Steve Allen and with Garrison Keillor on the Prairie Home Companion Show. The brilliant artistry and musical virtuosity of Stas afford an expanded dimension in music and an innovative musical adventure to the audience. Beyond his artistry he is a consummate entertainer capable of engaging any audience.