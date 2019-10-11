Carnival of Horror

press release: Be transported to the most frightening carnival in the Baraboo bluffs. This house of horrors will get your adrenaline going, trigger your wildest fears, recall your worst nightmares, and produce blood curdling screams. Do you dare to —step into our lair? There is no escape

Full Horror Event Dates: October 11-12, 18-19, 24-26.

Full Horror Event times: 7pm-10pm

Full Horror Cost: $10.00 pre-event sales through October 10th, 2019 at ringlinghousebnb.com/event

After October 10th, ticket prices as follows: $12.00 online, $15.00 at the door!

Place: 1008 Ash St, Baraboo, WI

Phone: 608-356-4229

All proceeds will benefit the “Friends of the Charles & Henry Ringling Estate, Inc.”, a non-profit group that was formed to restore & maintain this National Historic Register property, which includes the Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, the Carriage House, Conway Cottage and Barn, where both Charles & Henry Ringling (of Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus) once lived