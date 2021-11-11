ONLINE: Carol Chase Bjerke & Rick Hintze

Abel Contemporary Gallery, Stoughton 524 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: Virtual Artist Talk with Carol Chase Bjerke and Rick Hintze,  Thursday, November 11, 5 PM CST

This online event will include: a video walk-through of the exhibition installed in the gallery, conversation with the artists about their work, and Q&A with the audience. Broadcast through Facebook live and available on our website, the recorded video will also be available to view after the talk has ended.

November 5-Dec. 31: Three New Shows

Carol Chase Bjerke and Rick Hintze – New Work,

Cup Show: Group Show

no. 5: Martha Glowacki: Rituals and Reenactments

In person Opening Reception 5-8 PM. Open to the public. Mask will be required at this event, no reservation needed. We look forward to seeing you!

Info

Abel Contemporary Gallery, Stoughton 524 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Art Exhibits & Events
608-845-6600
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Carol Chase Bjerke & Rick Hintze - 2021-11-11 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Carol Chase Bjerke & Rick Hintze - 2021-11-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Carol Chase Bjerke & Rick Hintze - 2021-11-11 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Carol Chase Bjerke & Rick Hintze - 2021-11-11 17:00:00 ical