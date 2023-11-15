media release: The Wisconsin Historical Society and UW-Madison American Indian and Indigenous Studies Program welcome Dr. Carol Cornelius to the WHS Auditorium at 6 PM Nov. 15, to discuss her new Society Press book, A History in Indigenous Voices: Menominee, Ho-Chunk, Stockbridge, and Brothertown Interactions in the Removal Era.

This special Native American Heritage Month presentation will highlight research Cornelius did into US treaties made in the 1800s between Indigenous nations of what is now Wisconsin and the profound influence those treaties have had on the region’s cultural and political landscape. Cornelius will share details from her research into land treaties that the Menominee and Ho-Chunk Nations of Wisconsin signed with several Indigenous nations from New York State. She will also share some of first-person Indigenous accounts of those treaties that she discovered -- the words of Indigenous leaders who served as the voices and representatives of their nations at that time.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 PM. A book signing will follow the talk. For more information, visit our events page.

Dr. Carol A. Cornelius, Oneida/Stockbridge Munsee and Montauk, Turtle Clan, earned her PhD in cross-cultural curriculum and American Indian history from Cornell University. She has taught at the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, where she helped build the First Nations Studies undergraduate program, and the College of the Menominee Nation. She is a former area manager for the Oneida Cultural Heritage Department.

The Wisconsin Historical Society Press has been sharing Wisconsin history and culture through its publications since 1855 in support of the Wisconsin Historical Society mission to collect, preserve, and share our history.