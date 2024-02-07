media release: The 2024 Winter Writers Reading Series will feature award-winning Wisconsin writers reading from their work on select Wednesday evenings. Shake Rag Alley is excited to partner with Mineral Point’s independent bookstore for our 2024 reading series. Unless noted, readings will be held at Republic of Letters Books, 151 High St., Mineral Point, at 7 p.m. Readings will be followed by Q&A with the authors, with time for Open Mic, and refreshments.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Carol Dunbar won the Wisconsin Writers Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award. She is a working writer and former actor who left her life in the city to live off the grid. Her first novel, The Net Beneath Us, won the Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award, was shortlisted for a WLA literary award, and named an honoree for The Society of Midland Authors Fiction Book Award. Her second novel, A Winter’s Rime, released in the fall of 2023. She writes from a solar-powered office on the second floor of a water tower in northern Wisconsin, where she lives in a house in the woods with her husband, two kids, and a Great Pyrenees Mountain Dog.