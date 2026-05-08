media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

“CAROL MONTAG is a genuine discovery and the best to come out of Iowa since Bonnie Koloc.” Upon receiving the album Marigolds he described the recording as “…excellent in songwriting style, performance, and production.”– Tom Paxton, folk music legend

“Upon hearing her music I was stunned and couldn’t wait to write about her. Once I even rented a bus and took a bunch of Register reporters and editors on a trip across Iowa to hear Carol sing at Stone City. Carol has a true gift and is a true Iowa treasure. Her music is powerful, beautiful, harmonic, soulful, and real… I’d match her voice and ability to engage an audience with any female vocalist anywhere.” – Julie Gammack, former Des Moines Register reporter

“Carol has a touch of homespun about her, but she takes the stage like a pro.” – Chuck Mitchell, songwriter and actor